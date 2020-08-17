Premier Ford to speak at all-virtual Association of Municipalities Ontario conference
AMO has clashed with provincial government over COVID-19 relief funds
Premier Doug Ford is set to speak at this year's Association of Municipalities Ontario conference this morning.
The event is being held entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will feature discussions and workshops about how municipalities can begin to recover from the outbreak's economic ravages.
Also today, 10 cabinet ministers will participate in a forum on "supporting community well-being."
They include Health Minister Christine Elliott and Education Minister Stephen Lecce.
The AMO has at times clashed with the provincial government during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying last month that emergency funds haven't flowed to municipalities quickly enough.
They pointed the finger at "federal-provincial wrangling about how to share the costs."
With files from Lucas Powers
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.