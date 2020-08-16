Ontario sees 81 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Ontario reported another 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the latest numbers back into the double digits after a slight uptick on Saturday.

The 0.2 per cent increase in overall cases means the total in Ontario since the outbreak began is now 40,646. Of these cases, just under 91 per cent are considered resolved by the Ontario health ministry.

Thirty-one of the province's 34 public health units reported five or fewer newly confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus, while 17 of those 31 confirmed no new cases at all.

Sunday's newly-reported cases are largely concentrated in Peel, Toronto and Hamilton regions, with 27, 10 and eight cases, respectively.

Ontario's network of labs processed 23,813 tests for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Another 25,847 tests are waiting to be completed.

The province's official COVID-19 death toll sits at 2,789. However, a CBC News count based on data directly from public health units puts the actual toll at 2,827.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Saturday that the number of hospitalizations is declining, while the number of patients in intensive care units and on ventilators remains steady.

That trend continued on Sunday, with the number of patients in hospitals, intensive care units and on ventilators sitting at 37, 18, and nine, respectively.

The number of ongoing outbreaks at long-term care homes also continues to decline, and currently, it sits at 23.