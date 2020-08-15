Ontario sees 106 new COVID-19 cases, majority in Chatham-Kent and Peel regions

Ontario reported 106 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the latest numbers into the triple digits for the first time since Monday.

The majority of today's newly-reported cases are concentrated in Peel, Chatham-Kent and Toronto regions, with 23, 20 and 16 cases, respectively.

According to the Ontario health ministry, 27 of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, and 18 are reporting no new cases at all.

There have been a total of 40,565 cases in Ontario since late January, with just under 91 per cent of those considered resolved.

Ontario's network of community, commercial and hospital labs processed 30,436 novel coronavirus test samples on Saturday, the ministry says.

The number of patients in Ontario hospitals with confirmed infections fell by two and currently sits at 39.

Meanwhile, those requiring intensive care remained the same as Friday and sits at 17, and the number on ventilators increased by one to 10.

"Hospitalizations continue to decline with ICU admissions and vented patients remaining largely stable," Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet on Saturday.

Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll grew by one and now sits at 2,789. However, a CBC News count based on data provided directly by regional public health units puts the actual toll at 2,827.