Ontario sees 92 new COVID-19 cases, completes more than 30,000 tests

Ontario confirmed an additional 92 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a figure that includes two days worth of data from Toronto Public Health after a reporting blip yesterday.

Toronto saw a total of 30 new cases on Wednesday and Thursday, the Ministry of Health says.

In today's update, Peel saw another 17 infections of the novel coronavirus, while Ottawa had seven and Windsor-Essex six. The rest are primarily spread out through southern parts of the province.

All of the figures used in this story are found in the Ministry of Health's daily update, which includes data from up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, which often avoid lag times in the provincial system.

Ontario has now seen a total of 40,459 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in late January. Of those, nearly 91 per cent are considered resolved. Another 83 were marked resolved in today's update.

There are currently some 899 confirmed, active infections provincewide.

For the first time since the province began reporting hospitalization data on April 1, the number of patients in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 being treated with a ventilator fell to single digits, with just nine. A further 17 patients are being cared for in intensive care units.

The province's network of about 30 community, commercial and hospital labs processed 30,137 test samples for the novel coronavirus, the most on a given day since Aug. 2. Another 35,426 samples were added to the queue to be completed.

Meanwhile, Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll grew by one and now stands at 2,788. A CBC News count based on data from public health units puts the real toll at 2,825.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing beginning at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park. Ford's office says he will be joined by Lisa MacLeod, minister of hertiage, sport, tourism and culture, and Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

You can watch it live in this story.