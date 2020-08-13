Ontario reports 78 new COVID-19 as education minister set to make announcement

Ontario reported an additional 78 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, however numbers for Toronto Public Health were not available for today's provincial update.

Of those public health units that did report new daily case counts, Peel had the most, with 19. Ottawa had 10, while Windsor-Essex had nine and Waterloo eight.

CBC News has also reached out to Toronto Public Health for an explanation about its data.

All of the figures used in this story are found in the Ministry of Health's daily update, which includes data from up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, which often avoid lag times in the provincial system.

Ontario has now seen a total of 40,367 confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began in late January. Of those, slightly less than 91 per cent are considered resolved. Another 99 cases were marked resolved in today's update.

There are currently some 891 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 provincewide, though there are likely more given the lack of data from Toronto today. Active cases are confined mostly to the southern reaches of Ontario.

The province's network of about 30 labs processed 29,626 test samples for the novel coronavirus yesterday.

Ontario's official death toll from the virus stayed steady at 2,787. A CBC News count based on data provided by public health units puts the real toll at 2,825.

Premier in Windsor

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford will meet with local leaders in Windsor-Essex today after the region entered Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan on Wednesday.

Ford will spend the day in the city of Windsor and will meet with mayors from across the region to discuss economic recovery.

The premier is also set to tour the Ford Motor Company's Essex Engine Plant.

A portion of the facility was retooled to produce plastic face shields for front-line workers during the pandemic.

Ford is also expected to hold his daily COVID-19 media briefing from Windsor at 3 p.m. alongside the province's labour minister and associate transportation minister.

Education announcement coming

Then, Education Minister Stephen Lecce is scheduled to make an announcement at 3:45 p.m. from Queen's Park. His office says he will be joined by Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer.

Ford hinted yesterday that it would be related to the province's back-to-school plan for September. He said that while there will be no changes to the current plan as it exists, Lecce's announcement "will be a good one."

You can watch it live in this story.

Some parents, educators and medical professionals have criticized the provincial government's strategy for students. In particular, the decision to keep elementary school class sizes at pre-pandemic levels has faced scrutiny.

In Ontario, there are no cap sizes for classes in Grades 4 through 8, only a maximum average of 24.5 across each board. That means it's not uncommon for children in high enrolment school boards to find themselves in classes of 30 or more students.

The government has said that distancing when possible, combined with a host of other measures such as self-screening by students and staff and mandatory masks for Grades 4 to 12, would keep children safe.