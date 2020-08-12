Ontario sees 95 new COVID-19 cases as Windsor-Essex moves into Stage 3 of reopening

Ontario reported an additional 95 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as Windsor-Essex officially moves into Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan.

The newly confirmed infections are concentrated mostly in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa. Windsor-Essex, the last of Ontario's 34 public health units to move into Stage 3, saw another eight cases.

While still in double digits, today marks an uptick from Tuesday, which included just 33 confirmed cases.

All of the figures used in this story are found in the Ministry of Health's daily update, which includes data from up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, which often avoid lag times in the provincial system.

Windsor's mayor said Tuesday that the city will move forward "cautiously" and ask for additional resources if case counts spike. Drew Dilkens also praised the province for dispatching additional resources to the region to help co-ordinate the local response to the farm outbreaks.

Ontario has now seen a total 40,289 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began in late January. Of those, nearly 91 per cent are considered resolved by public health officials. Another 134 infections were marked resolved in today's report.

There are currently about 912 confirmed cases that remain active in Ontario. They are mostly found in the southern regions of the province.

Meanwhile, testing levels remain relatively high, with 24,572 test samples for the novel coronavirus completed yesterday. Another 22,054 were added the queue to be completed.

After staying steady for two straight days, Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll grew by one and is now 2,787. A CBC News count based on data from public health units puts the real toll at 2,825 as of yesterday evening.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing beginning at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park. Ford's office says he'll be joined by Minister of Finance Rod Phillips, as well the associate minister of transportation and the parliamentary assistant to the minister of municipal affairs and housing.

You can watch it live in this story.

Stage 3 allows for indoor dining. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

$38.5B deficit projected

Ontario is projecting its budget deficit will jump to $38.5 billion this year due to COVID-19.

The government revised the projection upward in a fiscal update provided today at the provincial legislature.

The previous fiscal update delivered in March projected the deficit would reach $20.5 billion in 2020-2021.

The increase is attributed to higher spending in the health-care sector, economic stimulus measures, and billions less in revenue. In March, the province announced a $17-billion spending package to provide aid during the global pandemic.

The government now says its COVID-19 relief spending will total $30 billion by the end of the fiscal year.