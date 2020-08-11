Ontario reports just 33 new COVID-19 cases, fewest since mid-March

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing beginning at 1 p.m. in Toronto. Ford's office says he will be joined by Merrilee Fullerton, minister of long-term care, and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

You can watch it live in this story.

Ontario reported an additional 33 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the fewest on a single day in the province since March 19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott noted that 21 cases that had been reported by Toronto Public Health already on previous days were removed from today's update before it was released.

Windsor-Essex was the only public health unit to reach double digits, with 10 cases confirmed there on Monday. Southwestern Public Health had the second-most, with 8.

Twenty-two health units reported no further cases at all.

All of the figures used in this story are found in the Ministry of Health's daily update, which includes data from up until 4 p.m. the previous day. The number of cases for any particular region on a given day may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit, which often avoid lag times in the provincial system.

Ontario has now seen a total of 40,194 confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began in late January. Of those, about 90.7 per cent are considered resolved by public health officials. An additional 75 infections were marked resolved in today's update.

There are currently some 952 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 provincewide. They are limited to seven public health units, all in the southern reaches of the province:

Toronto Public Health: 167

Ottawa Public Health: 40

Peel Public Health: 126

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit: 120

Chatham-Kent Health Unit: 74

Southwestern Public Health: 64

Ontario's official death toll from the illness remained steady for a second straight day and sits at 2,786. A CBC News count based on regional data puts the real toll at 2,824.