Ontario reports 115 new COVID-19 cases as Windsor-Essex given green light for Stage 3

Ontario reported an additional 115 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, ending a week-long streak with fewer than 100 new daily cases.

The slight uptick comes as the Ministry of Health announced that Windsor-Essex, the last of Ontario 34 public health units still in Stage 2 of the province's COVID-19 reopening plan, has been given a green light to move ahead into the next phase of recovery.

"The decision was based on positive local trends of key public health indicators, including lower transmission of COVID-19, ongoing hospital capacity, public health capacity to conduct rapid case and contact management, and a significant increase in testing," the province said in a news release.

Outbreaks of the illness among temporary farm workers in the area had previously prevented public health officials from allowing Windsor-Essex to proceed into Stage 3.

The move officially takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

"This is an important milestone for the province in our fight against COVID-19 and one we can all be proud of. However, it's never been more important for each of us to remain vigilant in following all public health advice," Health Minister Christine Elliott is quoted as saying in the news release.

Stage 3 allows for activities such as indoor dining in restaurants, live performing arts shows and the reopening of movie theatres and playgrounds — albeit with significant health and safety measures in place, including physical distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols and Plexiglas barriers.

Most of the province moved into Stage 3 on July 17, with the exception of Windsor-Essex, the Greater Toronto Area and other parts of southern Ontario. Toronto and Peel Region were cleared to enter Stage 3 on July 31.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing beginning at 1 p.m. ET at Queen's Park. Ford's office says he will be joined by Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

