COVID-19 in Ontario: Online learning classes begin as cases top 4,000

Online learning is set to start at schools across the province today to ensure students get some form of education during the COVID-19 crisis.

School boards have been preparing for weeks to ensure that parents have devices and internet connections so students can take part.

Some schools in the province began assigning work last week.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is asking parents to particularly help younger students through the transition. Lecce will be joined by Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott at a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Queen's Park.

More long-term care deaths

Meanwhile, public health officials say six COVID-19 patients at a long-term care home in Oshawa have died.

The Durham Region Health Department says 21 others at Hillsdale Terraces are confirmed to have the novel coronavirus.

Durham has seen 15 deaths in COVID-19 patients thus far, and seven have been in long-term care facilities.

Numerous long-term care facilities have been hard hit by the virus, most notably Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon. As many as 23 residents of the 65-bed facility have died of COVID-19, while at least 24 staff members have also tested positive for the virus.

Ontario confirmed 408 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 4,038.

The official death toll sits at 119, though CBC News has counted 146 deaths provincewide based on data reported by local public health units.

Updated numbers are expected around 10:30 a.m.

Troops through Toronto

Toronto area residents can expect to see a large number of military personnel and vehicles on the roads starting today.

The Department of National Defence says members of the Joint Task Force Central will be heading from units across Ontario to CFB Borden — about 100 kilometres north of the city.

The department says the aim is to form a task force at Borden so the troops will be ready to respond to any government requests to help deal with COVID-19 or potential spring flooding.