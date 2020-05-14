Updated COVID-19 testing guidelines coming as Ontario looks to start reopening

With the early stages of its reopening plan looming, Ontario plans to expand its testing guidelines for COVID-19, the Minister of Health said Thursday.

In a series of tweets this morning, Christine Elliott said that the revised guidelines will allow for "anyone with symptoms" to get a test.

"Doing so will help identify and contain new cases and monitor any shifts in community spread to keep Ontarians safe," she continued.

So far, Ontario has prioritized testing the province's approximately 70,000 residents of its 630 long-term care homes, as well as tens of thousands of health-care workers and support staff employed in the facilities.

Elliott said that push is nearly complete, opening up capacity for Ontario's network of labs to begin processing more samples from other at-risk populations — such as those in retirement homes and shelters — as well as from the general public.

It's not clear, however, exactly what will change. Health officials repeatedly said throughout April and the first half of May that anyone displaying symptoms could already be tested, though CBC Toronto has heard from dozens of people who said that was not the case.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, is expected to provide more details about the updated guidelines at his daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch that news conference live in this story.

Ontario has previously revised its testing guidelines several times since the COVID-19 outbreak began in late January. Williams has stressed that a more robust testing regime will be essential in the coming weeks and months, as well as into the fall when a second wave of the novel coronavirus could hit.

Details on 1st stage of reopening

Meanwhile, Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide more details today on the first stage of Ontario's reopening plan at his 1 p.m. ET briefing. You can watch that news conference live in this story.

Earlier this week, Ford teased "good news" would be coming, saying the people of the province have followed pandemic protocols.

He said the plan will include reopening more low-risk workplaces, seasonal businesses and essential services.

Stage 1 in the province's reopening framework also includes allowing more people to gather at certain events such as funerals.

It would also permit hospitals to resume some non-urgent surgeries.

The province has extended its state of emergency to keep pandemic public health measures in place until June 2.