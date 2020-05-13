Ontario confirms 329 new COVID-19 cases as total number of infections top 21,000

Ontario reported 329 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the province's total number since the outbreak began to more than 21,200.

Nearly three quarters, or some 15,845, of the cumulative cases are now resolved, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of new daily cases has now been below 400 for six of the last seven days.

The province's official death toll grew to 1,765, an increase of 40 since its last update. Data compiled from regional public health units, however, puts the actual at at least 1,839.

Meanwhile, a new emergency order allows the Ontario government to temporarily control the management of long-term care homes hardest hit by COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford said in a news released issued Wednesday morning that the move will help ensure the spread of the virus in care homes is contained.

The order allows the province to step in if a facility has a high number of infections or deaths, or if it's facing a staffing shortage.

The province said the appointed manager could be any person, including a corporation or hospital.

Last week, the government asked facilities with outbreaks to come up with a plan to stabilize the virus's spread within their walls.

Some 1,239 residents of long-term care comes in Ontario have died from COVID-19-related illness, while 2,982 have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

There are currently active outbreaks in 180 facilities, while public officials have tracked outbreaks in 256 of the province's 630 long-term care homes since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ontario in late January.

Announcement expected from minister of education

Ford is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. ET. According to his office, Ford will be joined by Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

While Ford said last weekend that news about the remainder of the school year would be coming sometime this week, a spokesperson for Lecce said today's announcement will not be about when of if students will return to the classroom .

You can watch a livestream of the news conference in this story.

The province said last evening that a health-care practitioner who worked at a seniors' facility in London was the first registered nurse to die in Ontario.

Brian Beattie, an RN at Kensington Village in the city's east end, died recently, according to the facility's management.