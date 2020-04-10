Ontario to update on expanded COVID-19 testing guidelines

Public health officials in Ontario are set to provide an update on their efforts to increase the number of daily COVID-19 tests in the province on Friday.

Ontario has confirmed 5,759 cases of COVID-19, including 235 deaths and more than 2,300 cases that are considered resolved.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, some 1,208 people were awaiting test results. The province has been doing an average of less than 4,000 tests daily, though public health officials say there is capacity to do as many as 13,000 daily.

Officials previously said that they wanted to be doing at least 5,000 tests per day by the end of March, and up to 19,000 per day by the third week of April.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said earlier this week he wants to see Ontario's daily testing numbers increase significantly in coming days.

Provincial public health authorities are scheduled to hold a technical briefing for media at 11:30 a.m. ET on how they plan to achieve that.

Meanwhile, updated numbers for COVID-19 cases are expected at 10:30 a.m.

Ford's Easter message

Ford issued an Easter weekend statement early this morning, reminding members of the public to stay home despite the holiday weekend.

"We strongly urge everyone to stay home and stay connected with loved ones by phone, email or virtual get-togethers," Ford said.

He went on to thank those working through the weekend on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My thoughts today are especially with our front-line health-care workers, first responders, correctional officers, and essential workers," Ford said.

"Thank you for everything you do, and in many cases, special thanks to those who are working through the weekend to keep everyone safe and healthy."

Jail guards push for more protection

Guards at several jails in Ontario have staged work refusals for not being allowed to wear protective gear as cases of COVID-19 creep into the institutions.

The union representing provincial correctional workers says some institutions allow guards to wear protective equipment such as masks and gloves while others do not.

Ontario Public Service Employees Union spokesman Chris Jackel says the issue came to a head when an inmate in Monteith Correctional Complex near Timmins began showing symptoms of COVID-19 last week.

He says guards there refused to work on several occasions because they were not allowed to wear masks and gloves.

Jackel says they were allowed to wear the gear after the inmate tested positive for the disease over the weekend.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says the inmate was isolated and tested and has taken measures to protect correctional workers.

A ministry spokesperson said jails across the province have access to protective equipment, adding that the health of its workers and inmates is a "top priority."

"The ministry is currently working with bargaining partners to address outstanding matters, such as the use of personal masks," said Kristy Denette.

As of April 6, three inmates had tested positive for COVID-19, the one in Monteith and three at the Toronto South Detention Centre. One staff member at Toronto South and another at Hamilton-Wentworth also tested positive for the disease, she said.

Guards also refused to work their shift in the Sarnia Jail last week over similar concerns, Jackel said.

The layout of the jail, including more use of bars rather than walls, is a problem, he said.

"As you're walking through that unit, you're going to fail the social distancing measuring stick," Jackel said. "You'll fail it every time, it's so small."

Correctional staff there wanted to wear protective equipment because of that, but they were denied, he said. So they refused to work.

Three days later the ministry changed course and allowed the guards to protect themselves, he said.

"The ministry has since turned their mind to it, but it's a waste of three days. Just say yes at the start," Jackel said.

"Why did we have to go through three days of anxiety and a work refusal?"

The union wants the ministry to place clear and simple measures at all institutions. He recognizes that masks and gloves are in short supply around the world, but wants all correctional workers to wear protective gear during the COVID-19 pandemic.