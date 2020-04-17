Ontario confirms 564 new COVID-19 cases as provincial total tops 9,500

Ontario reported 564 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the biggest-single day jump in cases that brings the total number in the province since the outbreak began to 9,525.

The official death toll now sits at 478, however CBC News has collected data from regional public health units and counted at least 501 deaths, including two health-care workers.

Nearly half of the total cases are now considered resolved.

Meanwhile, the province says it processed 8,899 COVID-19 samples since its last update, while 5,993 samples are currently waiting to be assessed. As of yesterday, public health officials changed how testing numbers are being reported.

The number of hospitalized patients increased from 807 to 829, while those being treated in intensive care units fell somewhat to 245 from 254. Of those patients, 200 are on ventilators, up from the 188 reported in the last update.