COVID-19 in Ontario: Local health unit sends out false test results to 16 people

A regional health unit west of Toronto has apologized after it mistakenly mailed letters to 16 people telling them that their COVID-19 tests were negative when they were in fact positive.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, interim medical officer of health in Peel, said in a statement that the letters were mailed on Tuesday and Wednesday. His unit was made aware of the errors late Thursday, he added.

"I know the relief those residents felt for a few moments has sadly been transformed into feelings of fear and uncertainty. Our team is working quickly to notify these residents and make sure they have what they need to manage this difficult situation," Loh said.

An investigation revealed that several positive test slips were mixed with a batch of negative results received from labs, according to Loh. Peel's health unit has changed its process to avoid repeating the mistakes again.

"On behalf of the Region of Peel, I extend apologies to those residents impacted by this error," Loh said.

Meanwhile, the province is due to release data today showing how many Ontarians could die from COVID-19 in various scenarios.

Premier Doug Ford has warned the projections will be hard to hear.

But he says it's important that people in the province have the same information that he does, so they can understand why he's making certain decisions.

Just two days ago Ford resisted calls to release the projections. Now he says the move could also serve as a "wake-up call" to some Ontarians who aren't taking physical distancing measures seriously.

Matthew Anderson, the head of Ontario Health, Adalsteinn Brown, dean of the University of Toronto's public health department, and Dr. Peter Donnelly, who heads Public Health Ontario, will hold a news conference to explain the models.

CBC Toronto will stream that briefing live starting at around 12 p.m. E.T.

Ontario's official tally of COVID-19 cases currently stands at 2,793, including 53 deaths. Given lag times in reporting, however, the real death toll is higher.

CBC News has compiled data from local health units and counted 81 COVID-19-linked deaths provincewide.

