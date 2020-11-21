6 cases of COVID-19 linked to fitness classes in Aurora

Six cases of COVID-19 have been linked to fitness classes in Aurora, according to York Region Public Health.

The public health unit said the six attended fitness classes at Aurora Fit Body Boot Camp, 255 Industrial Parkway South, between Monday, Nov. 9, and Saturday, Nov. 14. The classes were held between 5:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. each day.

York Region Public Health said it was notified of the first confirmed case on Saturday, Nov. 14.

"Each class has a maximum capacity of eight individuals," York Region Public Health said in a statement on Saturday.

"Any individuals who attended one or more of the fitness classes noted above are advised to self-monitor for 14 days until Sunday, Nov. 29."

If any symptoms of COVID-19 develop, affected individuals are urged to seek assessment and testing at a COVID-19 assessment centre and continue to isolate while waiting for results.

The public health unit said Aurora Fit Body Boot Camp and its patrons have complied current public health measures, including physical distancing, not sharing equipment, and using hand sanitizer and disinfectant.