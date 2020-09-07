COVID-19 case reported at Toronto Eaton Centre store

A confirmed case of COVID-19 has been reported in a store at Toronto's Eaton Centre, the company that owns and operates the downtown mall says.

Cadillac Fairview (CF) said in a memo dated Monday to clients that Uniqlo, the clothing store affected by the case, immediately contacted mall management and Toronto Public Health. The store had also arranged to undergo a deep cleaning as directed by public health officials.

Cadillac Fairview did not say whether the case involved an employee, customer, or contractor, or when exactly the case was reported. Uniqlo said in a statement to CBC Toronto that the case was in late July but provided no other details about the case.

"The client and CF have taken necessary actions as advised by Public Health by arranging a deep-clean of the client space," Cadillac Fairview said in the memo.

Cadillac Fairview said it has taken actions of its own to protect shoppers but it has no plans to close the mall.

"At the same time, CF has undertaken extra cleaning of all elevator banks, food court tables, common area seating, doors and stair railings, and all other high-touch points in the complex," it said in the memo.

"At this point in time, no further action is required and the building can remain open for business."

Other stores are urged to follow the example of Uniqlo and immediately report any COVID-19 cases among employees, contractors or customers to mall management and public health, Cadillac Fairview added in the memo.

"Working together in this open and transparent fashion will go a long way in minimizing the risk to all occupants," it said.

Employees taking steps to prevent virus spread, Uniqlo says

In its statement, Uniqlo said: "At this time all employees are taking the necessary steps of social distancing and taking other precautions so that we do not spread this virus any more."

To protect employees and customers throughout the mall as the pandemic continues, Cadillac Fairview said it has implemented "special cleaning" in all common areas and what it calls "high-touch points" regularly, rolled out measures to encourage physical distancing, including hand washing signs in washrooms, and increased the number of hand-sanitizers in the mall.

"We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely and will continue to provide updates as they are received," it said.