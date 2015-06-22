Ontario reports 313 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario is reporting 313 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday — the highest daily case count since early June.

Cases have been on an upswing since mid-August, with numbers above 200 since Sept. 12.

Ontario is reporting 313 cases of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> as nearly 30,000 tests were completed. 78% of today's cases are from three regions, with 112 in Toronto, 71 in Peel and 60 in Ottawa. All other PHUs have fewer than 10 new cases, except for York with 13 cases. 15 PHUs have no new cases. —@celliottability

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, 67 per cent of the new cases are among people under age 40.

More to come.