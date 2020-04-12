Ontario reports 401 new cases of COVID-19, bringing provincial total to 7,049

Ontario is reporting 401 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 7,049.

A total of 274 people have died of the virus, the provincial government says on its website. According to CBC tallies, there have been 309 deaths.

The Ontario government says 3,121 people have recovered from a confirmed case of the illness.

People celebrate Easter online, at home

Meanwhile, Ontario churches are sitting empty on Easter Sunday, with some priests saying mass online.

People are being urged to celebrate the holiday in their own homes and with family members who live in their households.

The Easter Bunny, however, has been deemed an essential worker.

"This year, Easter celebrations will be different due to the pandemic," Premier Doug Ford has said in a statement.

"Please think of our seniors and those facing hard times, and consider reaching out or dropping off necessities for them."



Toronto Mayor John Tory said messages of hope and renewal are particularly powerful during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While these are challenging times for all of us, I know that we're a strong city, capable of doing our part to flatten the curve," Tory said in a video message.

On behalf of myself and Toronto City Council, I'd like to wish all those celebrating a very safe and happy #Easter. While families are encouraged to celebrate separately in their own homes, I hope they will still take this time to connect with one another using technology.

Police have 'zero tolerance' for people not physical distancing

Meanwhile, an enforcement blitz is continuing in Toronto in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said on Saturday that police will have "zero tolerance" for people who refuse to respect the city's physical distancing bylaw.

Mayor Tory has urged police to issue more tickets.

The city has now has more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases.

Along with city bylaw officers, Toronto police have issued 53 tickets, more than 2,500 cautions and 88 tags and towed four vehicles since an enforcement blitz began on April 2, the police chief said on Saturday.