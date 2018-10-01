Police evacuate North York courthouse due to smoke

A North York courthouse has been evacuated due to smoke in the building.

Fire crews were called to the courthouse at 1000 Finch Avenue West around 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning after a light haze of smoke was seen coming from the vent on the second floor.

Police also reported there was a strong smell of smoke inside the building.

There were no injuries, but the building was evacuated as a precaution, said Toronto police.

Toronto fire said it's unclear what the origin of the smoke was, and a later update from police said there was no fire.

Update: Toronto fire has advised that there is no fire. No public safety concerns. They are allowing reentry into the building.

Cases are being heard at the courthouse today, but police said they will likely be delayed as a result of the evacuation.

People are now being allowed back into the building.