Brothers charged with killing Mississauga teen had past trouble with law

Two brothers accused of killing a 14-year-old boy in Mississauga have both had run-ins with the law in the past, court documents show.

Mark and Nicholas Mahabir, both 20, each face a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the slaying of Riley Driver-Martin last Friday.

The men were arrested less than 48 hours after Driver-Martin's body was found in a laneway not far from his home. Peel Regional Police have provided no information about a potential motive for the attack, nor said whether the Mahabirs knew Driver-Martin.

However, police did say the two brothers were known to police.

Court documents show Mark Mahabir has a string of past convictions dating back to 2017. That January, he was given 12 months probation for marijuana possession, threatening violence and attempting to steal, according to court documents.

In April, 2017, he was charged with assault and uttering death threats.

In May of 2018, Mark was charged with robbery and three counts of breaching his probation.

The court documents show Nicholas Mahabir was facing one pending charge of failing to comply with an order to abstain from communicating with three people — including his brother, Mark.

Both the accused remain in custody at this time, but are set to have a bail hearing later in December.

David Midanik, the lawyer representing Mark Mahabir, vowed to mount a "vigorous defence" in the second-degree murder case against his client.

Meanwhile, Driver-Martin's family has asked for privacy, and students at the teen's high school have been getting counselling.