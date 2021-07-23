Lawyer of man charged in fatal attack on police officer says public should await complete story

A lawyer for a 31-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the death of Toronto police Const. Jeffrey Northrup said the complete story of what took place in the city hall parking lot will emerge at trial.

Nader Hasan spoke to members of the media Friday afternoon, hours after his client, Umar Zameer, made a brief court appearance and was remanded in custody until Aug. 13

"It would be a mistake to assume that Mr. Zameer is guilty just because he's been charged with a very serious offence or because a dedicated public servant died on the job in this tragic event," Hasan said.

"It is important that you recognize that thus far you've been told only of an allegation, devoid of any context or detail about what is said to have taken place."

Shortly after midnight on July 2, Northrup was killed after being struck by a vehicle in what investigators called an "intentional and deliberate act," in the parking garage at city hall.

Const. Jeffrey Northrup died after being struck by a vehicle in the parking garage at city hall on Friday, July 2. (Toronto Police Service/Twitter)

Police said Northrup and his partner were responding to a 911 call for a robbery in progress when they were struck.

Both were dressed in plainclothes but could be identified by nametags around their necks, police said.

Northrup was transported without vital signs to nearby St. Michael's Hospital, where he died. His partner was transported to the same hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there are no other suspects.

Hasan said Zameer and his family convey "their most sincere condolences" to the family of Const. Northrup, adding that "this is a terrible, terrible tragedy for all of those involved."