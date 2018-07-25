Councillor, TTC board chair Josh Colle retiring from municipal politics

Ward 15 city councillor Josh Colle is retiring from municipal politics, CBC Toronto has learned.



The lifelong Toronto resident was elected in 2010 and became chair of the TTC board five years later. Colle is announcing his departure from council at city hall on Wednesday morning.

During his time as chair, Colle oversaw the opening of the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension and, more recently, the selection of new TTC CEO Rick Leary.

Colle was a school board trustee from 2000 to 2003, and he previously worked in the private sector in the financial services, energy, and transportation realms.

Colle's departure from this year's municipal race means just one candidate, Toronto small-business owner Oleksandr Bomshteyn, is currently running to represent the area at city hall. Colle signalled on June 26 that he intended to run for re-election in what is now Ward 13 after boundaries were redrawn for the upcoming election.

Interested candidates have until Friday to sign up.