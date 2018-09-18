Etobicoke Coun. Mark Grimes is urging the city to approve a 14.5 metre tall electronic billboard that would stand just steps from the Gardiner Expressway and tower more than five storeys over nearby homes and businesses.

The city's sign variance committee will meet Tuesday to determine if the plan can proceed. But staff are recommending against it.

"Having a large electronic sign that close to the Gardiner Expressway could result in some distraction to drivers," said Ted Van Vliet, manager of the city's sign bylaw unit.

"The city has looked at the issue and there hasn't been evidence to directly link these signs to traffic accidents. However, driver distraction is an ongoing concern and that's brought out in the staff report."

Ted Van Vliet, of the city's sign bylaw unit, says the proposed billboard could prove to be a distraction to both nearby residents and drivers on the Gardiner. (Gary Morton/CBC News)

Grimes wrote a letter of support for the sign, which would stand on private property on Bestobell Road — a small street running north off Evans Avenue towards the Gardiner Expressway in south Etobicoke, where Grimes is seeking re-election.

City documents show the billboard would flash advertisements 24 hours a day, seven days a week, facing drivers heading out of the city along the busy highway as well as casting light over nearby homes.

Councillor Mark Grimes, pictured here in the foreground, declined requests from CBC Toronto for comment. (CBC)

"I have consulted with the property owner on this matter and am of the opinion that the proposed single-sided ground sign will have no negative impact on the community or the existing streetscape, as there are a number of other similar signs present," Grimes wrote in a letter to the committee in July.

"In addition, I have received no concerns or objections in my office," the letter states.

But some residents on North Carson Street, just over a block from the proposed sign site, told CBC Toronto they're concerned.

The large sign would be erected on this Bestobell Road property adjacent to the Gardiner Expressway. (Gary Morton/CBC News)

"You should send a letter to people who live in the communuity to see what they think," Norm Holden said.

"Pinpoint where it is and let us see first, before you do it."

Down the street, his neighbour Alda Rodrigues is also opposed.

"Not a good idea. This is a residential area." she said. "I'm not happy about it."

Norm Holden, of North Carson Street, said he's disappointed he wasn't given more notice by the city about the proposal. (Gary Morton/CBC News)

The sign would sit on the property of Pristine Printing, on Bestobell Road.

That company is asking the city for six separate variances. But a city staff report says the company's application doesn't meet all the criteria for the variances to be granted, arguing the proposed sign would be much taller, wider and closer to the Gardiner than bylaws allow.

The billboard "will alter the character of the premise or the surrounding area; and, is contrary to the public interest," according to a staff review.

Proposal would 'adversely affect' residents

City by-laws state electronic billboards must be at least 400 metres from the highway. This proposal calls for the billboard to stand six metres away.

City staff say the proposed billboard would be perched on a stand about five storeys tall — three times taller than most of the businesses and homes in the area. The billboard's face would also be more than three times larger than normally permitted.

A drawing of the proposed billboard includes the proposed dimensions - a total height of about 20 metres. (City of Toronto)

The report, written by Robert Bader, supervisor of tax, variance and permits in the sign bylaw unit, says the proposed billboard would "adversely affect" nearby residents and motorists.

Residential neighbourhood nearby

"The proposed sign is incompatible with the surrounding area, in part, because of its proximity to sensitive land uses, namely residential," the report says.

"The proposed sign will face and be visible to an established low-rise residential neighbourhood on the south side of Evans Avenue, placing it near where people live," the report continues.

"This visibility concern is exacerbated by the height and sign face area of the proposed sign."

'No one attended'

The report also states that a public meeting was held at the Etobicoke Civic Centre in June of this year. "No one attended."

CBC Toronto has tried to arrange an interview with Grimes about his support for the sign, but calls and emails to his office have not yet been returned.

This isn't the first time Grimes has supported the idea of a massive billboard in the same community.

Grimes backed 2013 sign proposal

In 2013, he pushed for another electronic billboard at 486 Evans Avenue — about 150 metres from where the current proposed billboard would be located. The application was denied.

Staff determined that sign application wasn't "compatible with the surrounding neighbourhood and buildings," according to a report authored by Van Vliet. That report also suggests there's evidence such signs can be dangerous distractions for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Electronic billboards can be extremely lucrative, bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in revenue to property owners, especially if they are near busy stretches of road and unobstructed.

In 2010, the city passed new billboard regulations to harmonize where they can be built, and how large they can be. Existing signs were grandfathered.