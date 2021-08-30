Cottagers' $2M lawsuit accuses councillor-contractor of using their money on her own home

A Township of Georgian Bay councillor who also runs a construction company is being accused of redirecting money earmarked to build a client's log home and using it to renovate her own property on the same lake instead.

The allegations are outlined in a $2-million lawsuit filed in 2018 by Jamie Knight and his partner, Alex Radonic. The couple lives on Go Home Lake — a quiet, mid-sized lake known for its scenic bays and channels that's some two hours north of Toronto — and had hoped to be there year-round in a prefabricated log cottage.

But two years after hiring Stonyridge Construction and allegedly being promised "concierge service" and a faster process due to the councillor's connections with those issuing permits, the couple claims they had to hire new contractors and spend hundreds of thousands of dollars more than they planned to get the job done.

"It's certainly gone from being a dream to probably more of a nightmare," Knight told CBC News.

The allegations are denied in court documents as the case continues to wind its way through the court system.

"The defendants deny each and every claim in the plaintiff's statement of claim," according the the statement of defence.

Stonyridge Construction is owned by Township of Georgian Bay Coun. Cynthia Douglas and her business partner, Mike Allan. In a statement to CBC News, they say they've done nothing wrong and that the lawsuit has no merit.

Councillor Cynthia Douglas, her business partner Mike Allan, their construction company and the Township of Georgian Bay all deny any wrongdoing. (Facebook)

"Our company has been in business for almost 15 years and has never faced a lawsuit. We have many happy customers and maintain our position that the allegations in the lawsuit are completely unfounded," Douglas said via email.

"We are confident that we will be successful in court. We look forward to putting this matter behind us, so we can continue to serve our clients and community."

The Township of Georgian Bay itself is also named in the lawsuit but also denies any wrongdoing.

Cottage assembly cost went from $300K to nearly $1M: lawsuit

Knight and Radonic claim in their lawsuit they hired Stonyridge to assemble a prefabricated log home kit they purchased for about $180,000 US. It was shipped by barge to their property.

The lawsuit alleges assembling the cottage was supposed to cost $250,000 to $300,000, and that Douglas said on multiple occasions her role as a township councillor would be beneficial to them.

"Ms. Douglas also told the plaintiffs that as she was a councillor she had an 'in' with the permit and application process that may be required in connection with any repair/renovation work to be performed," the statement of claim says.

Jamie Knight and Alex Radonic say they've had to spend approximately $500,000 extra to complete their cottage and fix alleged deficiencies. (Ivan Arsovski/CBC News)

But by the time Knight cut ties with Stonyridge in 2018, his family had spent nearly $1 million and the cottage was still only 40 to 50 per cent complete, they allege in the court documents.

The lawsuit also alleges the cottage wasn't properly secured to the foundation, the septic system failed and there were framing and insulation deficiencies.

"Their cottage property is essentially inhabitable and will have to be torn down and rebuilt," according to their statement of claim filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

The couple claims they've since had to spend another $500,000 to repair work that was done and complete the cottage.

Councillor, business partner deny wrongdoing

Allan and Douglas have filed a statement of defence.

"At no time did Ms. Douglas ever indicate to the plaintiffs that somehow they would receive preferential treatment simply because Ms. Douglas is a councillor with the township," the court documents state.

Douglas and Allan also blame rising construction costs on multiple design changes Knight and Radonic made, which required new engineer's drawings to be completed before the changes could proceed.

"After the log home package arrived at Go Home Lake, the plaintiffs made a number of further changes to the log home, which resulted in additional time and additional expense," they say.

Douglas and Allan claim they told the couple the project's budget should actually be $800,000 to $1.2 million.

Money allegedly redirected to Douglas's own home reno

Stonyridge began the couple's construction in November 2016, and it was originally supposed to be complete by mid- 2017.

In July of that year, the couple began questioning why they kept receiving weekly bills for labour and materials while work had apparently stalled.

"The defendants repeatedly and intentionally charged the plaintiffs for building materials which were never used in the construction of their home," according to the statement of claim.

The Township of Georgian Bay denies it failed to properly inspect the work being done on the Go Home Lake cottage. (Ivan Arsovski/CBC News)

Meanwhile at Douglas's home — several kilometres down the lake — extensive construction work was underway, the couple claims.

"The defendants performed extensive renovations on the Douglas lakefront property at the exact time the plaintiffs were building their home," according to the court documents.

"While work on the plaintiffs' new home was constantly delayed and expensive, the extensive renovations were being done on the Douglas lakefront property using labour and materials the Plaintiffs had paid for."



Douglas and Allan deny any money was diverted from their client's project in order to upgrade the councillor's cottage property.

"The defendants categorically deny all the allegations that the defendants committed any sort of fraud or misrepresentation," according to their statement of defence.

"The defendants categorically deny that any materials [or labour] invoiced to, and paid by, Ms. Radonic were diverted to the Douglas lakefront property."

Township of Georgian Bay also being sued

The Township of Georgian Bay has also been caught up in the lawsuit.

The couple says the township failed to properly inspect the work being done by Stonyridge.

In turn, the township claims even if there were any construction deficiencies, it's not its fault.

"The township is not, nor can it be, a site supervisor, guarantor or insurer of construction work," according to its statement of defence.

As it stands, Knight says he and Radonic have now spent some $1.6 million on the cottage.

"It's taken us away from doing anything else that we expected to do. We didn't want to put this kind of money into a piece of property here on this lake," he told CBC News.