Costco brings low prices — and better food availability — to Thorncliffe Park

Shideh Samandari was so excited about Costco's newest location in Thorncliffe Park that she went shopping the first day it opened.

She's used to travelling across the city to shop for groceries but is ecstatic she won't have to do that anymore.

"I always have to have a car and travel and now I can do it by bus," said Samandari, who lives near Victoria Park Avenue and Eglinton Avenue.

"I am really happy they're here and not out of town."

The low-cost retailer's newest location promises to make shopping easier for the 19,000 residents of Thorncliffe Park — a densely-populated neighbourhood in East York with lower-than-average average household incomes — and the surrounding area. Both Thorncliffe Park and neighbouring Flemingdon Park have been identified by the city as "priority neighbourhoods," where food availability and accessibility has historically been a challenge.

Previously, Torontonians had to travel to the outskirts of the city to North York, Etobicoke or Scarborough to shop at Costco.

Shideh Samandari is excited about the low prices the retailer will bring to the neighbourhood. (Gary Linton/CBC)

"With the opening of our newest warehouse, we can bring the benefits of Costco membership to the doorstep of Thorncliffe Park," said Pierre Riel, senior vice-president of Costco in eastern Canada, in a news release.

"The warehouse provides a convenient location for our valued members and member businesses in the local community and throughout midtown Toronto."

Benefit to the community

Amina Bibi Bhaiyat calls Costco her "second home," and says having the opportunity to shop at Costco will help people in the neighbourhood who don't have cars.

"Most of all, it's a benefit for families with kids. They can come in, they can walk, they can buy," said Bhaiyat.

Amina Bibi Bhaiyat is pictured here shopping at Costco at Thorncliffe Park on its opening day. Bhaiyat says the location will benefit many in the local community, especially families and those without cars. (Gary Linton/CBC)

Bhaiyat shops at Costco mostly for halal food and "whatever is on discount."

Stocking halal products is one way Costco is catering to the local community. Around 70 per cent of residents of Thorncliffe Park were not born in Canada and over 80 percent of the population is Muslim, according to data from Statistics Canada's 2011 National Household Survey.

Randy Cenerelli, the warehouse manager of the new location, said in an email the new location will carry approximately 50 new products to appeal specifically residents of the neighbourhood.

Shoppers at Costco's new Thorncliffe Park location on opening day, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Coun. Jon Burnside welcomes the opening of the big-box store in his ward, saying it will bring new economic opportunities to the area, where 39 per cent of the population are low-income earners, according to a 2014 city report.

A news release provided by the company claims the new store will employ 250 people, and Burnside said he received assurances from the company that 180 of those employees are from the surrounding area.

"Anything you can do to get people jobs in close proximity to where they live is a good thing," said Burnside.

"Live, work, play in your community. That's a big bonus."

Increased traffic

But the new location doesn't come without challenges. During the approval process, local residents worried about increased traffic in the area leading to congestion and safety concerns. A traffic impact study estimated the project would lead to around 1,000 extra trips during weekday evening and Saturday rush hours.

City staff at the transportation department found that roads in the area had enough capacity to absorb an increase in traffic, but a number of modifications would be necessary — including changing traffic signaling and timing and constructing an extra turn lane on Overlea Boulevard.

Cars line up on Overlea Boulevard, waiting to turn into the parking lot of Costco's newest location in Thorncliffe Park. Residents expressed concern during the approval process about increased traffic in the area. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Costco also wanted to build a gas station on its property — the company often sells cheap gas as a strategy to drive sales and memberships — but council rejected this proposal. Instead, it approved the store and gave the the company the option to re-apply for the gas station next year after providing an updated traffic study.

"The problem with the gas bar is you only get one job, but the proportion of increased traffic is huge," said Burnside.

Burnside said he hopes Costco changes its mind about the gas station, a possibility he thinks is likely after seeing the store parking lot fill up on opening day.

"I'm hoping that that issue dies, so that we keep the store, keep the jobs, but don't bring in more traffic because of cheap gas," said Burnside.