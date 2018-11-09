Costs of Scarborough subway extension, Eglinton West LRT far outweigh benefits, Metrolinx study finds

The costs associated with the Scarborough subway extension and the Eglinton West LRT significantly outweigh their benefits, new business cases released by Metrolinx show.

In the case of the Scarborough subway extension, while it would generate $2.8 billion in economic benefits, the business case says, the estimated cost is almost three times that — up to $6 billion.

According to Metrolinx's guidelines, projects need a ratio of greater or equal to one to be economically viable, but the cost-benefit ratio for the Scarborough subway extension would be 0.66.

Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster said data from the business cases will be used to ensure Metrolinx make decisions that maximize benefits and control costs throughout the full course of a project.

"Our approach in preparing business cases is to err on the side of caution, so this business case represents a purposefully modest baseline we will aim to improve over time," Verster wrote in an email to CBC News.

"Any assessment presented in a business case represents our best understanding of a project at a given point in time, and it can change throughout a project's lifecycle based on external factors and a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities."

(Metrolinx)

The Scarborough subway extension, a continuation of the existing TTC Bloor-Danforth Line 2 from Kennedy Station to Sheppard Avenue East and McCowan Road, has long been a controversial project.

Although it's had a great deal of support in Scarborough itself and has been backed by the province, critics have long argued it's far too costly and not the best use of tax dollars.

Toronto city council under then-mayor Rob Ford voted to cancel a much less expensive LRT project to replace the aging Scarborough RT in 2013 and build the three-stop subway extension instead. Under Mayor John Tory, council voted to reduce the number of stops to one.

But the Progressive Conservative government of Premier Doug Ford pushed for a return to the three-stop plan and council voted to move in that direction last year.

The planned alignment runs eastward from Kennedy Station under Eglinton Avenue, briefly under Danforth Avenue, before travelling north along McCowan Road to Sheppard Avenue.

The project includes three stations at Lawrence and McCowan, Scarborough Centre (McCowan north of Ellesmere Road), and Sheppard and McCowan. It also includes larger bus terminals at Sheppard and McCowan and at Scarborough Centre, with the latter terminal serving multiple carriers — TTC, GO, and Durham Region Transit.

Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster says data from the business cases will be used to ensure Metrolinx makes decisions that maximize the benefits and control costs of the projects.

Despite these negative findings, the Metrolinx report recommends advancing design and procurement of the extension.

The Eglinton Crosstown West extension corridor connects the Eglinton Crosstown's Mount Dennis terminal with Pearson International Airport via Mississauga Transitway's Renforth Station.

According to the business case, it connects many people living in Etobicoke and Mississauga to regional jobs, particularly in North York and around Pearson Airport.

It notes that extending Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown LRT to the Mississauga Transitway and Pearson will bring the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area closer to "completing its expansive, frequent rapid transit network that is necessary to meet, shift and help shape more sustainable travel demand in the future."

(Metrolinx)

"The cumulative network effects will help to improve the overall connectivity within the region, particularly for Etobicoke and other suburban areas straddling the Eglinton Avenue and Transitway corridors," the study finds.

Benefits do not balance out the capital

The economic evaluation indicates that the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension investment would generate travel time savings for existing and new transit riders, and reduce automobile usage along the corridor.

But the business case says "these benefits do not balance out the capital, operating and maintenance costs associated with the investment, resulting in a negative net present value and benefit-cost ratio that is positive but less than 1.0 for all of the options."

It said this indicates that there is an economic benefit associated with the implementation of the Eglinton Crosstown West extension, but the benefits do not outweigh the cost. There may be opportunity to further refine the service and infrastructure through the preliminary design phase to increase the investment's net benefit and improve the economic case.

Seemingly in spite of the findings in both business cases, Verster said he's delighted that Metrolinx is taking another important step forward to get transit built in Toronto.

"We know that higher-order transit like Eglinton West and Scarborough Subway extensions is transformative in so many ways, providing long-lasting benefits that extend well beyond the daily commute," Verster said.

"The business cases make it clear that these projects will provide significant relief to the busy commutes we all experience each day by expanding transit capacity and cutting travel times," he said.

"They will ease congestion on roadways, and connect to other major transit systems throughout the network at a number of important transfer points—that is critical to ensuring people get to where they need to go."

The Metrolinx president added that these important projects will also support the creation of transit-oriented communities where people can live, work and play, contributing significantly to the housing supply in the region.