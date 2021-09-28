Accused in triple slaying 'intellectually, cognitively intact,' forensic psychologist testifies

A man on trial for the deaths of a woman and her two children in Ajax was "intellectually and cognitively intact" during the time of the killings, court heard Wednesday.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Philip Klassen testified that he met with accused killer Cory Fenn five times after his arrest in 2018.

Klassen told the court he believes Fenn was "intellectually and cognitively intact," and said he had not diagnosed him with a major mental illness.

While Klassen was able to assess Fenn, he told court he was not fully satisfied with the process as he was unable to speak about Fenn with any of his family or friends.

"My assessment is not as comprehensive as I would've liked it to be," Klassen said.

Fenn, 33, is accused of three counts of second-degree murder in the killings of Krassimira Pejcinovski, her 15-year-old son, Roy, and her daughter, Venellia, 13, three years ago.

Fenn has pleaded not guilty to the deaths and is acting as his own defence, after firing his former attorney Mary Cremer, who has been kept on to assist him by request of the trial's judge.

Klassen added he was also concerned Fenn had not been fully truthful in his self-report, in which Fenn said he was under psychosis.

In a video interview with a Durham Regional Police officer, Fenn said he was in a "cocaine psychosis" at the time of the killings.

"I'm sick, I don't want to remember anything," Fenn told Det. Mark Pillman after his arrest. "I shouldn't have to sit here, I shouldn't be living … I ruined people's lives."

Court also from Pejcinovski's co-workers Tuesday, who said Fenn was jealous and violent at times during the pair's on-and-off-again relationship.

Part of Klassen's testimony centred around when Sherry Robinson, Pejcinovski's boss, visited the Hilling Drive home in Ajax on the morning of March 14 after Pejcinovski didn't show up for work. Fenn answered the door out of breath, with blood on his arm and turned her away, saying Pejcinovski was sick but that he would have her call, Robinson said.

The two reported the encounter differently. Robinson said she knew something was wrong and was fearful Fenn may have hurt Pejcinovski, so she got back in her car and drove down the street to call police. When questioned by police, Robinson said she did not believe Fenn looked impaired at the time.

But Klassen said in Fenn's self-report, he described being "totally out of it" when he answered Robinson at the door. He said he did not recognize her and reported his "words didn't make sense," and "weren't English."

"The issue for me with Fenn's report is it doesn't appear to be similar to Robinson's," Klassen said. "Typically if you're severely psychotic, that would be detected by others."

Klassen said Fenn did, however, meet both criteria of personality disorder and substance use disorder, as he reported suffering heavy substance use of alcohol and cocaine.

Fenn described feeling "invincible" while high on cocaine to Klassen, court heard.

"The gestalt of it was the whole kind of mix of use of cocaine, selling cocaine, sex and gambling had taken over his life," Klassen said.