Accused in Ajax triple slaying was in a rage after breakup and knew what he was doing, Crown says

Cory Fenn, accused in the slayings of a mother and her two children, knew exactly what he was doing when he carried out the killings, the Crown said Monday during closing arguments at Fenn's trial.

Crown attorney Mike Newell said "the sheer brutality" of the attacks on the victims showed Fenn's intent to murder.

Fenn, 33, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and her 15-year-old son, Roy.

The mother and daughter were found stabbed to death while the son died as a result of strangulation at their Ajax, Ont., home on March 14, 2018.

Newell said Fenn, who admitted to the killings in an interview with a Durham Police homicide detective the day after they happened, was "demonstrably aware" of his surroundings and remembered what he had done that day.

"He had the wherewithal to lie and deflect," Newell said in court Monday.

Fenn told police he was in a state of "cocaine psychosis" at the time of the killings and only remembered "bits and pieces" of what happened. He is representing himself after firing his former attorney, and declined to testify in court last week.

A key piece of evidence at the trial has been a video interview police conducted with Fenn in which he admitted to the killings, but said he was on a five-day cocaine binge at the time, and didn't know what he was doing. Fenn's mental state will be one of the main elements Justice Howard Leibovich will have to consider at the judge-alone trial.

Roy Pejcinovski, 15, and his sister Venellia, 13, seen in a picture posted to Twitter in 2015. (Instagram/Twitter)

On March 13, 2018, Victoria Pejcinovski, the eldest daughter who was not in the home at the time of the killings, found cocaine in the basement apartment of their home, where Fenn lived. She confronted her mom about the drugs and gave her an ultimatum: get the cocaine out of the home and break up with Fenn, or she would go to the police.

In his closing arguments, Newell argued that Fenn and Pejcinovski's "on-again-off-again" relationship was volatile and toxic, and the addition of drugs resulted in Fenn's rage. Newell said Pejcinovski went to talk to Fenn the night of March 14 to break up with him.

"The knife was afterwards, I just strangled her in the garage and then after because she kept breathing and I went and I got a knife," Fenn told homicide detective Mark Pillman in a video interview on March 15.

"I was so just like f---d man, I f---d up man, I just wanted her to die."

Fenn's admission that he left the garage to go get a knife from the main floor kitchen showed intent to kill, Newell argued.

"He had time to think, he had time to desist. Instead he returned and stabbed her," he said.

Pejcinovski's body was found in the garage buried under piles of garbage bags and tires, hours after police came to the home. Roy Pejinovski's body was found hidden under a comforter in the main floor bedroom of the home.

"In his rage, he made her suffer, he intended to cause her death, and he concealed what he had done," Newell said.

"He knew what he was doing was wrong."

On the morning of March 14, when Pejicnovski didn't come into work at Spa Sedona in Ajax, her boss, Sherry Robinson, went to her home to check up on her.

Fenn answered the door with blood on his arms, saying Pejicnovski was sick and couldn't come to work, court previously heard. When Robinson asked to see her again, he said she took too many drugs the night before and he will have her call Robinson.

Newell said Fenn recognized Robinson's persistence and concern.

Police allege Pejcinovski, left, and Fenn had a relationship. (Facebook)

Fenn appeared in court Monday with the top of his hair tied up in a bun and his beard grown out. "I'm a sovereign king," he yelled in court before Crown counsel began closing arguments.

Fenn has not called any witnesses or cross-examined anyone who testified in court.

Though Fenn fired her, his former attorney Mary Cremer has remained on the trial to assist him at the behest of the judge.

She will have an opportunity to present closing arguments on Oct. 25.