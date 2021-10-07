Crown wraps up case against accused killer in Ajax triple slaying

Crown attorneys wrapped up their case against accused killer Cory Fenn at an Oshawa court Thursday.

The 33-year-old has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, her 15-year-old son, Roy, and her daughter, Venellia, 13.

On Thursday, Crown attorneys Mike Newell and Dave Slessor closed their case against Fenn.

Justice Howard Leibovich explained to Fenn that he will be given some time to think about whether he would like to testify, but Fenn insisted he has already made up his mind.

"I can make a decision right now. I will not testify and no more witnesses. Thank you very much, I appreciate it," Fenn told Leibovich.

"I still want to come back on Tuesday, just in case you change your mind Mr. Fenn," Leibovich said.

"Sir, I assure you I will not change my mind," Fenn replied.

Fenn is defending himself at the judge-alone trial after firing his former attorney Mary Cremer, who represented him in the preliminary hearing in 2019. Cremer was taken off defence counsel but remains involved in the trial after Superior Court justice Howard Leibovich appointed her to assist Fenn.

Fenn has declined to cross-examine any witness brought forward by the Crown.

Closing arguments from the Crown are expected on Oct. 18, and the defence and Cremer will have an opportunity to present their closing arguments on Oct. 25.