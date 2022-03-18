Man found guilty of killing mother, her 2 children set to be sentenced today

A sentencing hearing is set for today for a man found guilty of second-degree murder in the deaths of a woman and two of her children.

Cory Fenn was found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder for the 2018 deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and 14-year-old son, Roy.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence and a minimum 10 years behind bars before parole application.

The Crown hinted it may apply for parole periods on all three counts to be served consecutively.