Judge to hand down decision in Ajax triple murder trial

A judge is set to deliver his decision Thursday morning in the case of a man charged in the deaths of a woman and her two children.

Cory Fenn, 33, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the killings of 39-year-old Krassimira Pejcinovski, her 15-year-old son, Roy, and her daughter, Venellia, 13.

The mother and daughter were found stabbed to death while the son died as a result of strangulation at their Ajax, Ont., home on March 14, 2018.

Fenn is defending himself in a judge-alone trial after firing his former attorney, Mary Cremer, who has been kept on to assist him by request of Justice Howard Leibovich.

Leibovich is set to provide his decision at an Oshawa, Ont., courthouse.

Court heard Fenn's submissions for the first time in October, when he argued he could not be guilty of murder as he was not mentally present at the time of the killings. In an interview with police in March 2018, Fenn said he was in a state of "cocaine psychosis" and could not recall what had happened.

The prosecution told court Fenn killed the family in a rage after Pejcinovski ended their on-again off-again relationship.

Leibovich was expected to hand down his decision on Jan. 21, but due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Fenn's jail, the decision was pushed back until Feb. 10.