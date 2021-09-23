Man found guilty of murdering mother and her 2 children in Ajax, Ont., triple slaying

A man has been found guilty of killing a woman and her two children in Ajax, Ont.

Justice Howard Leibovich handed down his decision in the trial of Cory Fenn Thursday morning in Superior Court in Oshawa.

Fenn, 33, was found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder for the killings of 39-year-old Krassimira Pejcinovski, her 15-year-old son, Roy, and her daughter, Venellia, 13.

In his decision, Leibovich told the court he was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Fenn meant to cause the death of all three people.

"Mr. Fenn, I find you guilty of second-degree murder on all three counts," Leibovich said.

The mother and daughter were found stabbed to death while the son died as a result of strangulation at their Ajax, Ont., home on March 14, 2018.

Fenn defended himself at the judge-alone trial after firing his former lawyer, Mary Cremer, who was kept on to assist him by request of the judge.

Court heard Fenn's submissions for the first time in October, when he argued he could not be guilty of murder as he was not mentally present at the time of the killings. In an interview with police in March 2018, Fenn said he was in a state of "cocaine psychosis" and could not recall what had happened.

The Crown previously told the court Fenn killed the family in a rage after Pejcinovski ended their on-again, off-again relationship.

Leibovich was expected to hand down his decision on Jan. 21, but due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Fenn's jail, the decision was pushed back until Feb. 10.