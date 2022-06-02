Man who killed girlfriend and her 2 children in Ajax gets 3rd life sentence

A man who murdered his on-again, off-again girlfriend and two of her teenaged children has been given a third sentence of life in prison with no chance for parole for 25 years.

Ontario Superior Court Judge Howard Leibovich delivered his verdict in Oshawa, Ont., Thursday morning, two months after sentencing Cory Fenn for two of the three murders.

On March 14, 2018 in Ajax, Ont. Fenn stabbed 39-year-old Krassimira Pejcinovski to death in a rage after she broke up with him. He then killed her son Roy, 15, minutes later and five hours later killed her daughter Venellia, 13.

Fenn had been found guilty of all three counts of second-degree murder, each of which come with a minimum sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years, to be served consecutively or concurrently.

Prosecutors had requested that Fenn not be eligible for parole for 72 years — 25 years for each expected life sentence for the murders of the children, and 22 for Pejcinovski herself.

Leibovich had given Fenn two life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murder of Pejcinovski and her son Roy, but was awaiting a Supreme Court ruling on a consecutive sentencing before delivering his sentence for Venellia's murder.

Fenn lived in the basement of Krassimira Pejcinovski's home and the two had a relationship the judge described as 'toxic.' (Facebook)

On May 27, the Supreme Court ruled the gunman who killed six people in a Quebec City mosque in 2017 cannot be ineligible for parole for more than 25 years.

The Quebec Court of Appeal had previously overturned a 40-year wait for Alexandre Bissonnette. The Supreme Court justices agreed unanimously, ruling a longer wait period was "cruel and unusual punishment."

The ability to impose consecutive sentencing periods was introduced by Stephen Harper's Conservative government in 2011. Crown prosecutors in the gunman's case initially sought a parole ineligibility period of 150 years — 25 years for each count.