Multiple people reportedly shot in Toronto's Corso Italia neighbourhood, Toronto police say

Toronto police are investigating after reports that multiple people were shot in the city's Corso Italia area.

Police were called to the scene at St. Clair Avenue West and St. Clarens Avenue for reports of gunfire.

Paramedics tell CBC News they arrived to find one patient, but are not transporting anyone to hospital.

The extent of the injuries are not yet clear.

Two males were seen fleeing in the area in a four-door sedan, police say.

More to come.