Ontario health officials to provide coronavirus update amid new presumptive case in Toronto

Ontario health officials are expected to give an update on the state of coronavirus in the province Monday morning following word of a new presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel virus, in Toronto over the weekend.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health, and Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, will provide the update at 9 a.m. at Queen's Park.

Health officials said a woman arrived in Canada from China on Friday and went to North York General Hospital in Toronto with an intermittent cough.

The province said the woman was tested for the new virus, and was sent home for self-isolation because her illness was mild.

Officials said the woman's local tests came back positive for the virus on Sunday and the sample has been sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for confirmation.

'Risk to Ontarians remains low'

A statement issued by the province said it's unlikely that the woman was infectious.

She "followed all protocols and wore a mask throughout her travels back to Toronto," the statement read.

Since she landed, the woman has had "very limited" exposure to other people, it went on.

Officials said the province is co-ordinating with local public health units to ensure that they will contact and monitor passengers who sat close to the woman on the plane.

"Because of all the proper protocols and procedures that are in place to contain this virus and exposure to others was limited, I want to assure the public that the risk to Ontarians remains low," Williams said Sunday in a news release.

Ontario's first three cases 'resolved'

According to the province, Ontario's first three cases of the new coronavirus are all "resolved," which means each of those patients have had two consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Three people in Ontario had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19, including a married couple in Toronto and a Western University student in London, Ont., after all of them had recently returned from travelling in China.