Ontario health officials giving update on coronavirus in the province

Ontario health officials are giving an update on coronavirus in the province as the number of confirmed cases globally surpasses 17,000.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer, and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the province's associate chief medical officer, are speaking to media at Queen's Park.

Williams says the number of coronavirus cases being submitted and investigated seem to be dropping in the province but officials will continue monitoring the situation, as 29 cases are currently under investigation.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, 108 tests have been conducted in Ontario. Three cases have tested positive, two of which located in Toronto and another in London, Ont.

76 cases have tested negative, along with three presumptive negatives. Officials say the result of 26 cases are still pending.

Public Health Ontario says that it will hold bi-weekly briefings as authorities in China and abroad work to contain the potentially deadly virus.

Four cases have been confirmed in Canada, three in Ontario and another in B.C. All three people infected in Ontario have recovered and are considered to be doing well, Williams said last week.

Chinese officials say the virus has killed at least 362 people there. Some 146 cases have also been confirmed in 23 other countries.