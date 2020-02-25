Ontario's 7th case of coronavirus reported in man who travelled to Iran

A seventh person in Ontario has tested positive for coronavirus, the province's ministry of health said Friday.

The man in his 50s recently travelled to Iran and is now at home in self-isolation, the ministry said in a statement.

He first went to the emergency department at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital on Wednesday after arriving back to the city a day earlier.

He was treated using the "established infection prevention" plan and sent home the same day, the ministry said.

There are currently four active COVID-19 cases in Ontario. Three other people who had the illness have since been cleared.

Provincial health officials are scheduled to provide an update to the public on Monday afternoon.

This marks Canada's 14th confirmed instance of coronavirus, with the other seven in British Columbia, and Quebec announced its first presumptive positive case Thursday.

