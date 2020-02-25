Ontario's 7th case of coronavirus reported in man who travelled to Iran
Man in his 50s recently travelled to Iran
A seventh person in Ontario has tested positive for coronavirus, the province's ministry of health said Friday.
The man in his 50s recently travelled to Iran and is now at home in self-isolation, the ministry said in a statement.
He first went to the emergency department at Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital on Wednesday after arriving back to the city a day earlier.
He was treated using the "established infection prevention" plan and sent home the same day, the ministry said.
There are currently four active COVID-19 cases in Ontario. Three other people who had the illness have since been cleared.
Provincial health officials are scheduled to provide an update to the public on Monday afternoon.
This marks Canada's 14th confirmed instance of coronavirus, with the other seven in British Columbia, and Quebec announced its first presumptive positive case Thursday.
WATCH: Infectious disease doctor explains what's happening with global spread of COVID-19
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.