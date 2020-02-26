5th presumptive coronavirus case confirmed in Ontario

A fifth presumptive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Ontario, provincial health officials said Wednesday.

In a statement, Ontario's chief medical officer of health said that the woman in her 60s went to Sunnybrook Hospital on Feb. 24. She had recently travelled to Iran, Dr. David Williams said.

The woman was isolated as hospital staff tested for COVID-19, the virus that causes coronavirus illness.

"The woman was discharged home the same day and, per protocols, went into self-isolation where she remains," Williams said.

Her sample has been sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for a second confirmation.

More to come.