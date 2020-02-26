5th presumptive coronavirus case confirmed in Ontario
A fifth presumptive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Ontario, provincial health officials said Wednesday.
3 of the province's coronavirus cases have been in Toronto
A fifth presumptive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Ontario, provincial health officials said Wednesday.
In a statement, Ontario's chief medical officer of health said that the woman in her 60s went to Sunnybrook Hospital on Feb. 24. She had recently travelled to Iran, Dr. David Williams said.
The woman was isolated as hospital staff tested for COVID-19, the virus that causes coronavirus illness.
"The woman was discharged home the same day and, per protocols, went into self-isolation where she remains," Williams said.
Her sample has been sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for a second confirmation.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.