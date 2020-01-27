Your questions about the coronavirus in the GTA — answered by a medical expert
Concerns over the coronavirus continue to grow in the GTA as a second presumptive case was confirmed by public health officials Monday. But a top doctor in the city says the public risk remains low and has some tips about how to stay healthy.
Worried about the virus making international headlines? Dr. Michael Gardam has some advice
However, Dr. Michael Gardam, an infectious disease specialist and chief of staff at Humber River Hospital, says he's still confident there's a low risk of widespread infection.
Gardam took calls from CBC Radio listeners this morning to address a range of questions including whether or not people should wear masks (which have been selling out at local pharmacies in recent days) and what other steps people can take to keep themselves safe.
You can listen to the entire question and answer session with Gardam here:
