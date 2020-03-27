It's 'driving us apart': Addictions programs trying to adapt as coronavirus forces change

Across Ontario, people with addictions are facing a new adversary — mandatory physical distancing thrust upon them by a pandemic sweeping the world.

While 12-step programs like Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and other support groups provide a lifeline to people in recovery, the spread of COVID-19 has severely hampered the face-to-face connection that's a key pillar of their existence.

Now, organizations are racing to adapt to a changing landscape for some of society's most vulnerable people in one of the most stressful times in recent history.

"While we have endured wars, recessions and no end of international atrocities and calamities, I'm fairly certain that we have never faced anything like this," said David, communications chair for Alcoholics Anonymous in the Greater Toronto Area, in an email. CBC News has agreed not to publish his last name.

"Most emergencies bring people together. This one is driving us apart, which is a particular challenge to any alcoholic."

There are about 500 registered Alcoholics Anonymous groups in the GTA, David said, and as of now, only one of them is still meeting in person — and that's at a "socially acceptable distance" in a wide huddle by a parkette outside of the building where it would normally convene in downtown Toronto.

But what about the rest of those groups? Connection with others who are facing the same issues is key for anyone with an addiction, David said, and meetings are an integral part of that process.

"Most alcoholics who suffer a slip cite the same reason for their relapse: they stopped attending meetings," he said.

Heading online

Thanks to coronavirus fears, many groups have opted to go online with Zoom meetings or conference calls instead.

Mike, who is a member of a 12-step program in Toronto, has been in recovery for four years. CBC News has agreed not to publish his last name. He's now taking part in online meetings — and though he says it's not quite the same, it's bridging the gap for most people who need it.

"It's a crucial time for people to become connected … and that's more difficult [with] social distancing," he said.

This for me, as someone with tools, is hard. And I don't know how other people will cope when this drags out longer and longer. - Rebecca Taube, executive director of LOST

People who are years into their recovery have likely developed coping mechanisms to deal with the stress that comes with a startling public event, he said.

"The people I'm concerned about are people who are new to recovery or someone who is struggling with substance abuse right now."

The sheer scope of the issue reared its head last week when the province gave the LCBO essential service status amid Ontario's mandated closure of non-essential businesses.

"Whether we care to admit it or not, there are many people in our community who have significant dependence issues with respect to alcohol," said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health.

"I think we have to be very conscious of that fact, and be aware that if that substance is no longer available, that that would lead to pretty significant health consequences."

Just like Alcoholics Anonymous, the Toronto-area chapter of Narcotics Anonymous is also moving meetings online.

"This is a road we haven't crossed before. We like to say we're paving the road as we're driving on it," said the PR spokesperson for the group, who wished to remain anonymous.

Narcotics Anonymous has reached out to detoxes, treatment centres and jails where it would usually do presentations to let them know that's currently off the table.

"We're a fellowship that prides itself on meeting in person, and our greeting was a hug," the PR representative said. Now, gatherings that ordinarily would have drawn 20 to 50 people in person are drawing 100 to 200 people online, and include visitors from all over the world.

"I'd be a liar if I didn't say we're hampered by not being face to face, but we're just going to have to get by," the representative said.

What about people without internet access?

Technology is an easy answer for some, and a way to bridge the gap until physical distancing measures ease. But what about people who don't have easy access to a smartphone or computer?

There are undoubtedly people in Ontario's homeless population who rely on AA and NA meetings who won't have the option to just sign in online.

Rebecca Taube is the executive director of the LOST organization in Hamilton, which provides support for people with addiction and mental health issues. She says she's worried about people who are living on the street right now who no longer have the option to go to meetings.

"What do they do now to maintain their mental health and sobriety?" she asked.

Taube, like Mike, has been in recovery for several years. She says she has the tools to deal with the stress of this situation — but worries that not everyone does.

"This for me, as someone with tools, is hard. And I don't know how other people will cope when this drags out longer and longer."

