Chaotic scenes at GTA grocery stores as COVID-19 anxiety fuels panic buying

Residents across the GTA are being met with chaotic scenes at grocery stores as more and more people look to stockpile supplies amid fears that coronavirus will continue its spread in Ontario, despite expert warnings to avoid panic buying.

Many shoppers documented the unusual experiences at their local stores on social media, posting pictures and video of winding line ups and empty shelves.

All right, let’s examine the situation in Toronto with a short video clip I took just right now. I got out of No frills and it was totally insane. I have never witnessed such frustration in Toronto. Here is the footage!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/blogto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#blogto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/crazy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#crazy</a> <a href="https://t.co/zPilRdhAsb">pic.twitter.com/zPilRdhAsb</a> —@canchakir

15 person line up at the No Frills ahead of it opening this morning. Even longer at the front entrance. Don't think I've seen that before.. —@BrianDePratto

All of this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/panicbuying?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#panicbuying</a> is peak irony cuz I’m stuck in a crazy overcrowded <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nofrills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nofrills</a>, standing in line for an hour with tons of people who could have <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/coronavirus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#coronavirus</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#toronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Covid_19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Covid_19</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CoronaOutbreak?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CoronaOutbreak</a> <a href="https://t.co/5eAyH5eeFc">pic.twitter.com/5eAyH5eeFc</a> —@ReinventYourDay

Public health officials, however, are advising against hoarding too many goods that others need as well. Be prepared, they say, but don't allow fears of COVID-19 to fuel irrational purchases and stockpiling of non-essential items.

What should you buy?

On its website, Health Canada says residents should "stock up on essentials, but avoid panic buying."

"It is easier on the supply chain if people gradually build up their household stores instead of making large-scale purchases all at once," the ministry says.

It recommends buying foods like:

Dried pasta and sauce

Prepared canned soups

Canned vegetables and beans

Meanwhile, Health Canada recommends having:

Pet food

Toilet paper

Facial tissue

Feminine hygiene products

Diapers (if you have children who use them)

Also take time to contact your doctor to ensure you will have enough of any essential prescription medications in the event you fall ill and need to stay home.

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms and are concerned it may be COVID-19, this is a handy guide to the steps you should take.

What is the current status of COVID-19 in Canada?

As of late Thursday, there are 159 confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19 in Canada. 60 of those cases are in Ontario, mainly concentrated throughout the GTA.

The situation is fluid, though, and more updates from public health officials across the country are expected throughout today.

Some of the first dedicated coronavirus screening centres were set-up at six hospitals and health centres throughout the province yesterday.

How is COVID-19 affecting day-to-day life?

Concerns about the virus' spread led to a wave of cancellations and postponements yesterday, including in major league sports like basketball, hockey and baseball, as well as major concerts and other kinds of gatherings.

For example, here in the GTA a number of big mosques have either suspended Friday prayer services indefinitely or drastically altered how those services will be delivered.

Similarly, a Toronto organization that planned to honour the lives of those who died in a plane crash in Iran has cancelled in-person events for its celebration of the Persian New Year.

Tirgan said it has moved its Nowruz festival online. The annual event attracts upwards of 15,000 people, many part of the large Iranian-Canadian diaspora in the Toronto area. Many performances have been postponed, while others will continue this weekend without an audience in order to be recorded, then shown online.

Meanwhile, Ontario's Ministry of Education announced that all publicly-funded elementary, junior and high schools will be closed from March 14 to April 5.