Premier Doug Ford to make announcement as efforts to combat COVID-19 ramp up

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement Tuesday morning as the province braces for the multitude of impacts of COVID-19 and works to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Ford will be joined by several of his top cabinet ministers, including Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips, at the news conference scheduled for 8 a.m. ET at Queen's Park.

As of Monday evening, there were 177 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, though five are considered resolved. Cases are spread geographically throughout the province, though the majority are concentrated in the GTA.

Updated figures are expected to be released around 10:30 a.m.

Provincial and Toronto health authorities have said that community spread of the illness can no longer be ruled out. In response, they have recommended the temporary closure of:

Bars and restaurants (except for those that can serve take-out and delivery items).

Private schools (The Ministry of Education previously ordered all publicly-funded schools closed until at least April 6).

Daycares.

At a news conference yesterday, Ford and several ministers outlined impending legislation to ban employers from demanding sick notes for those in self-isolation or quarantine because of COVID-19. Employers will also have to ensure protected leave for workers who have to take unpaid leave to be in self-isolation or quarantine.

If you have lingering questions about COVID-19 in Canada and how it may affect you and your family, you may find this CBC News guide helpful.