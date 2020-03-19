COVID-19 in Ontario: 43 new cases, emergency legislation coming today

An additional 43 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ontario on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 257 including one death and five resolved cases.

One of the new patients, a man in his 80s in Durham Region, is hospitalized.

But information on whether people are self-isolating or hospitalized, their ages and regions, as well as how they were infected, is listed as "pending" for more than half the new cases.

The number of cases under investigation stands at 3,972. Health professionals told CBC Toronto on Wednesday that the wait period for test results in the province is currently between five and seven days.

This means the new infection numbers being reported each day actually represent the spread of the virus several days ago, raising questions about the actual current rate of transmission.

Updated numbers are expected again at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott also announced that following technical difficulties with the Telehealth Ontario line, the province has added an additional 1,300 lines.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Conservative government is expected to pass emergency legislation today aimed at protecting workers who are forced to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford promised the bill earlier this week and said it will apply to employees under investigation, supervision or treatment for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Workers in isolation or in quarantine and those who need to provide care to a person for a reason related to COVID-19, including for a school or daycare closure, would also be protected by the bill.

Ford and some of his top cabinet ministers will take questions from media at Queen's Park at 12 p.m.

Opposition supports passage of emergency bill

The Ontario government house leader says he expects the bill to pass with unanimous consent from all parties to get it through quickly.

In the name of social distancing, there will only be 24 members in the house: 12 governing PCs, eight New Democrats, two Liberals, one Green and the Speaker.

They will be allowed to sit anywhere to ensure there is enough space between them.

Government house leader Paul Calandra acknowledged the unusual nature of the one-day sitting, but conceded there could be more like it on the horizon as the Progressive Conservative government responds to the evolving situation.

"Like everybody else, I hope that this is resolved very quickly," he said. "But until the medical officer of health tells us otherwise, this could be the new norm for the Ontario legislature for the foreseeable future."

He said the government has taken the unusual step of giving the opposition in-depth briefings and taken some suggestions to amend the legislation.

Calandra said the government will also introduce and expects to pass a second bill to enable municipal councils to met by teleconference during the pandemic.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said her party will support the expedited passage of the bill but is disappointed it will not contain more protections for workers.

"Ultimately, the measures being agreed to can only be seen as a small first step," she said in a statement.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner said he, too, will support the bill.

"In times like this, politicians must put partisanship aside to unlock support and assistance for people," he said.

On Tuesday this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford (right) declared a state of emergency in the province. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Emergency funds coming in 2-3 weeks, Ottawa says

Canadians worried about having enough money to pay for food, rent and medication can expect emergency funds in two to three weeks, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said today.

In an interview with CBC News Network, Morneau said the government understands the urgency of the situation linked to the novel coronavirus and is leveraging the existing social service system to get money out the door.

The government has waived the one-week wait for employment insurance and announced a series of new measures Wednesday to help Canadians and businesses taking a financial hit from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at his daily news conference from Ottawa that he expects new restrictions on non-essential travel at the Canada-U.S. border to take effect Friday night, but cautioned that both sides are still fine-tuning the agreement.

Both countries have insisted that trade and key supplies will continue to flow across the border and people who need to cross for essential work will still be able to do so.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents will still be able to get home, although the government says travellers presenting symptoms won't be able to board flights.

TTC reports 1st COVID-19 case in employee

The Toronto Transit Commission, which operates the city's public transit network, reported this morning that one of its workers has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to TTC CEO Rick Leary, the employee works at the agency's Duncan Shop, where buses are repaired and overhauled. The employee went to work on March 11 after returning from travel and was sent home sick. They have not returned to work since, Leary said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked all impacted shop employees to self-isolate until March 25, and return to work on March 26 if they have no symptoms," Leary said. The order affects between 130 and 170 people.

Provincial parks close

The Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks says it decided to shutter the parks until April 30 to protect the health of employees and visitors.

Andrew Buttigieg, a spokesman for the parks minister, says staff will post signs at park entrances to notify people about the closures.

He says where possible, park entrances will be gated and buildings locked.

Buttigieg says ministry staff will get in touch people who are in the backcountry or at campgrounds to tell them about the closure.

They're being asked to leave by Thursday.

The closure includes all aspects of the parks, including day-use, car camping and backcountry camping.

"We understand that spending time in nature is important for the health and well-being of Ontarians," Buttigieg said in a written statement on Wednesday.

"However, in order to assist the province to further efforts in keeping employees and Ontarians safe during this time, the ministry made the decision to close provincial parks to the public."

The ministry said campground reservations up to April 30 will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be issued without the typical penalty fine.

Tourism industry hit hard

Ontario's tourism industry says it is already feeling significant impacts from the COVID-19 outbreak.

A recent survey commissioned by the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario (TIAO) found some accommodation businesses already reporting a threat of massive layoffs and bankruptcy. Hotel reservations have seen an 80 per cent drop while travel operators reported mass cancellations of bookings, the survey found.

"We're hopeful that there will be immediate significant economic support to both small and large operators," said Beth Potter, President and CEO of TIAO. "The announcements from government are encouraging but we need the detail behind the support packages and the implementation plans urgently."

The data for the study was collected between March 12th-March 16th.