A man in his 30s has died after a shooting at Coronation Park Sunday evening, Toronto police say.

Paramedics were rushed to the scene, near Lake Shore Boulevard W. and Strachan Avenue at 6:16 p.m., and told CBC Toronto that the victim's vital signs were absent when they arrived.

SHOOTING:<br>Coronation Park<br>-4 suspects seen running from the area<br>-Vague descriptions<br>-1 suspect wearing a grey 'Nike" hoodie<br>-Black stripe on the chest<br>^dh —@TPSOperations Police say multiple gunshots were heard in the area and that the shooting happened inside the park near the baseball diamond.

Four people were seen running from the area, according to Toronto police. One of those suspects was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, police said.

The area has been closed, and the homicide squad has been called in to investigate.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The shooting is just minutes away from the Canadian National Exhibition, which is wrapping up its final weekend for the year.