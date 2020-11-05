This orchestra hits a weekly high note for neighbours in Corktown amid COVID-19

Some Corktown residents have been organizing weekly orchestra concerts for their neighbourhood to help lift people's spirits during the pandemic.

Initially, a handful of musicians came together during the COVID-19 lockdown hoping to play for fun and see some friends while physically distancing.

Along the way, their music ended up bringing the Corktown community together and turning strangers into friends, as you can see in this latest edition of CBC Toronto's Meet The Neighbours.

