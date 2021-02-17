Corktown-area encampment fire leaves 1 dead, paramedics say

A man is dead after a fire broke out at an encampment in the Corktown area, Toronto paramedics confirm.

Toronto fire District Chief Stephen Powell said a tent and wooden structure caught fire in Orphans Park, in the Adelaide Street East and Power Street-area, around 6 a.m.

It's unclear what started the fire that engulfed the makeshift structure, but officials confirmed one man was inside the shelter at the time.

The man's identity has not been released, but a forensics team is at the site.

People walking their dogs in the area said the encampments have been set up in Orphans Park for months now.

As of last December, Toronto has seen more than 240 fires at encampments.

Toronto Fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal will be investigating throughout the day. Fire Chief Matthew Pegg, currently acting as the city's head of emergency management during the COVID-19 pandemic, has repeatedly warned the fires would eventually claim someone's life.

On Wednesday morning, Pegg extended his condolences to the family and friends of the person who died.