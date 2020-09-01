12-year-old boy caught joyriding in parents' car around Toronto, Mississauga

A 12-year-old boy was caught driving his parents' Hyundai Santa Fe SUV last night around Toronto and Mississauga, Toronto Police say.

Police received at call early Tuesday morning just before 1:30 a.m. about a possible impaired driver in an SUV near Albion Road and Islington Avenue.

The vehicle was seen swerving on the road but did not strike anything, they say.

The 12-year-old then drove onto the QEW where he was stopped by Ontario Provincial Polivce safely near Hurontario Street.

The boy's father was then reunited with his son by Toronto Police who say "he had some explaining to do."