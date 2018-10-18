A Toronto police officer who got drunk while guarding a body last year is now facing new allegations under the Police Service Act — including that he climbed heavy machinery to try and kiss a female construction worker while working paid duty.

Const. Junior McLaughlin made his first disciplinary hearing appearance on four charges of discreditable conduct on Tuesday. The charges stem from three incidents last fall, two of which allegedly occurred in the months after McLaughlin pleaded guilty to one charge of misconduct for getting caught drinking while guarding a dead person's home.

The most recent of the new incidents allegedly happened in December 2018 while McLaughlin was in uniform working paid duty at a construction site near Mount Pleasant Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.

The officer was in a restricted area and wasn't wearing "proper protective equipment" when he "approached a female worker who was operating heavy machinery," according to the notice of hearing.

That's when, the police document alleges, McLaughlin "climbed onto the side of the machine and placed [his] lips through the protective screen, then in an aggressive manner directed the female worker to kiss [him]."

'Just took my happy pills'

The notice of hearing goes on to say McLaughlin tried to apologize to the woman. While laughing, he allegedly told her: "I'm sorry about what happened earlier but I just took my happy pills."

In an interview, the police document says, McLaughlin "readily admitted to the allegations" from the construction site.

The rest of the notices of hearing state the officer admitted to the other allegations against him as well — although McLaughlin has yet to enter a plea in connection with the four charges.

The officer is also facing a charge concerning his alleged actions last October when a supervisor was explaining a new procedure for checking out and returning tasers to McLaughlin and other frontline officers.

Officer allegedly dropped loaded gun on table

During the explanation, it's alleged McLaughlin said something along the lines of, "This is ridiculous" while he drew his loaded service gun and dropped it on the table in front of him.

The last two misconduct charges are connected to a dayshift McLaughlin worked in November. Just after noon McLaughlin was driving his marked police car near Woodbine Mall when he "mounted the curb and made contact with the passenger side of the vehicle and a TTC post" at the corner of an intersection, according to the notice of hearing.

The crash allegedly caused "extensive damage" to the cruiser.

McLaughlin's charges stem from allegedly not reporting the incident — which the document says was caught by the in-car camera system — and later denying he was involved in a crash when he was interviewed about it.

McLaughlin is currently suspended with pay. He'll be back in front of the disciplinary tribunal on May 29.