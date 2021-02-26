Durham cop charged in jail-cell death of 32-year-old man, province's police watchdog says

Ontario's police watchdog has charged an officer in the death of a man who went into medical distress in an Oshawa, Ont., jail cell.

The Special Investigations Unit says Acting Sgt. David Swaine of the Durham Regional Police has been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The charge stems from an incident in November 2019, when the 32-year-old man was arrested following a fight.

The SIU says the man was taken to hospital for assessment and then released and placed in a jail cell.

The agency says the man later went into medical distress and although someone tried first aid and emergency medical services were called, he died at the scene.

The SIU did not specify Swaine's alleged role in the incident.