Man grabs cop's baton, assaults him in Hillcrest Mall parking lot: York police allege

Police charged a man with attempted murder in Richmond Hill on Friday, after he allegedly assaulted a police officer with his own baton in a mall parking lot.

The officer was parked near the Marshalls store at Hillcrest Mall, police say, when a 22-year-old man approached him.

"The suspect, for no apparent reason, came and assaulted him," said Sgt. Andy Pattenden with York Regional Police.

The man started assaulting the officer while he was inside his cruiser, police say. The cop then got out of his car, where the "altercation continued."

That's when the suspect grabbed the officer's baton "and began striking him with it," said Pattenden.

The officer called for help at 3:40 p.m. and police say they found him with serious injuries.

He was rushed to hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene and charged him with attempted murder and failure to comply with recognizance. The suspect, a 22-year-old man, has no fixed address.

"The injuries were extremely serious to the officer," said Pattenden.

'Certainly terrifying'

The victim has been an officer for four years, police said.



"It's not common and it's certainly terrifying when it does occur, but ambush-type assaults on police have occurred right across ... the world," Pattenden said.

The mall parking lot was "quite empty," said Pattenden, although there were still a number of people in the area.

The motive for the attack is still under investigation, he said. The suspect is set to appear in Newmarket court on Saturday.

Several witnesses have come forward with information and video, he said, though police are still looking for more information and surveillance footage.



Anyone with information or footage can contact York Regional Police at1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

You can also leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.